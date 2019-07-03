Atlantic Way Charity Cycle this Sunday



The Letterkenny Cycling Club annual Atlantic Way charity cycle takes place this weekend in aid of the Donegal Women’s Centre and the Letterkenny Youth and Community Club.

The event has 50km, 100km and 130km routes taking in the spectacular Knockalla Climb, Atlantic Drive and the Blaney Bridge and will start at Lettekenny Community Centre at 9.00am sharp on Sunday 7th July with registration from 8.00am.

The routes are fully marshalled and there will be three water and refreshment stops en route. Tea, coffee and food afterwards at Letterkenny Community Centre.