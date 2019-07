Police are appealing for information following a report of a road traffic collision at Hatmore Park, Derry this morning.

At around 5.50 am, it was reported that a vehicle was overturned near the Hatmore shops. Police attended the scene and the vehicle has since been seized.

Police are working to establish the owner and where it has come from.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the Hatmore Area to contact police in Strand Road on 101.