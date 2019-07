Once again the vultures and banks are colluding to sell out thousands of Irish families.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who was reacting to yesterday’s announcement by Ulster Bank that it is to sell €900 million worth of non-performing mortgages.

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson also claims the move is only possible because the Government have given political support to vulture sales.

Deputy Doherty says a large number of people in the border areas will be impacted: