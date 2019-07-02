Proposal to close local road as major works continue

Donegal County Council has announced that it intends to make an order to have the Glencar Road in Letterkenny closed to traffic for over a month.

The move would facilitate the installation of a new sewer and associated works.

Donegal County Council is proposing the Glencar Road from the roundabout at Glencar to the top of Newline Road/ Wolfe Tone Place entrance be closed on a 24 hour basis from July 22nd to August 30th.

The temporary closure of the road to traffic is to facilitate the installation of a new sewer and associated works.

The notice outlines alternative routes including directing traffic approaching from the Convent Road direction via Newline Road while traffic from the Circular Road will be diverted via High Road onto Newline Road.

The Council says local traffic will always be accomodated.

In the notice from the Council’s Director of Service, Roads and Transportation, John McLaughlin, it says, in the event of objections, the Council reserves the right to make details of objections available to the licence applicant where it considers this necessary in order to fully consider the validity of objections received.