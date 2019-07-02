High demand for Highland Radio’s Mega Music Trip to Athlone!

🤩 We’re onto our FIFTH coach for our Mega Music Trip to Athlone 🤩

Join David James, Michael English & Band, Brendan Shine, Philomena Begley, Olivia Douglas, Ciaran Rosney & Band, Marc Roberts and the Ryan Turner Band for three great nights of Country Music Dances and Concerts in Athlone

October 13th – 15th 2019 – you can book your place by clicking the button below! Plenty of information about the trip can be found by clicking that button too 😄 💃🕺

*Single Room Supp. Applies

Take a tour of the 4* Sheraton Hotel, Athlone with David James 🙂