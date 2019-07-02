Harps Academy Cups in Killygordon

It’s going to be a busy weekend for Finn Harps this weekend as the Club hosts three Academy Cup competitions in Killygordon.

Head of the Harps Academy Kevin McHugh said: “This weekend will see a ‘festival of football’ in our Academy grounds, Saturday at 11am will see U16s squads compete with top teams from all over northwest and then on Sunday our 06 and 05 squads will compete with top teams from Sligo to Belfast. Its great that we can host these competitions and showcase the great work going on by our coaches at Academy level.”

Sat 6th July – U16 Academy Cup

11am to 14:30

in association with DMG Motors ¦ Seat Ireland ¦

Letterkenny Rovers ¦ Oxford United ¦ Valley Rovers (Sligo) ¦ Inishowen SL

Sunday 7th July – 2006 Academy Cup

11am to 13:45

in association with DMG Motors ¦ Seat Ireland ¦ Ballinamallard FC ¦ Ballyraine FC ¦ Inishowen SL ¦ East Donegal SL

Sunday 7th July – 2005 Academy Cup

2pm to 16:45

in association with DMG Motors ¦ Seat Ireland ¦

Linfield FC ¦ Sligo/Leitrim SL ¦ Bertie Peacocks/Colraine FC ¦