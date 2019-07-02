Fixtures confirmed for Phases 1 and 2 of Super 8s

Donegal will kick off their Super 8s campaign on Sunday the 14th of July at 2pm.

Phase 1 will see them face the winner of the qualifier between Meath and Clare in Ballybofey.

The following week sees them take on Kerry at Croke Park in Phase 2 on Sunday 21st July at 4pm. That will be part of a double-header with Galway/Mayo v Meath/Clare getting underway at 2pm.

If Tyrone can defeat Cavan this weekend, they’ll start their Super 8s away to Roscommon at Hyde Park on Saturday the 13th July at 5pm.

The Red Hands would then travel to GAA Headquarters the following week on Saturday the 20th for Phase 2 – where they would play the winner of this weekend’s qualifier between Cork and Laois. That game will throw-in at 5pm. Roscommon v Dublin will be played after that at 7pm.