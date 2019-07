Investigations are continuing into a fire at Fort Dunree yesterday morning.

The blaze, which broke out at sheds at the historic site, was eventually brought under control yesterday afternoon.

Significant damage has been caused to the property.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and anyone with information is being urged to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

John McCarter, Chairman of the Board at Fort Dunree has been praising the swift response of the local fire service: