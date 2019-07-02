€73,000 worth of drugs seized in five Donegal searches

It’s emerged that drugs with a street value of almost €73,000 have been seized in Donegal over the past week.

It follows five different search operations in Buncrana, Ballybofey, Donegal Town, Letterkenny, and Bridgend.

A number of arrests were made, two people are due in court at a later date, and files are being prepared for the DPP in a number of instances.

Sergeant Eunan Walshe outlined the details of the seizure during the Community Garda Slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show, starting with details of seizure in Buncrana…………..

