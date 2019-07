Derry City have a win and a draw from their first two games back after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division mid-season break.

The Candystripes traveled to Cork on Friday night, where they won 4-1, and then had to make the trip to Dublin last night to take on Bohemians – where the sides played out a scoreless draw.

Derry City boss Declan Devine praised his side for giving their all…