Concern as Podiatrist post still not filled at LUH

There are further calls on the HSE to lift the embargo on new recruits in order for the vacant podiatrist post at Letterkenny University Hospital to be filled.

It was confirmed at the Regional Health Forum that the post has been approved by Saolta and Letterkenny University Hospital with a candidate already identified.

However, it is currently with the national recruitment service where no further progress has been made.

Newly elected Vice Chair of the Regional Health Forum West Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the embargo needs to be lifted urgently: