Clergy appointments announced for Diocese of Raphoe

Today, Bishop Alan McGuckian announced a number of clergy appointments in the Diocese of Raphoe.

It includes Fr Stephen Gorman, moving from the the parish of Convoy and Drumkeen to Milford and Kerrykeel.

While Fr Liam Boyle, curate on Arranmore Island will become Chaplin at Letterkenny Institute of Technology and Priest in Residence in Convoy.

The current Chaplin at Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Fr John Boyce will replace Fr Boyle as curate on Arranmore Island.

Fr Danny McBrearty, Clar will retire after 43 years service to the Diocese.

Meanwhile, Fr Luckasz Przewieslik has been recalled by his Religious Order.

The final change will see Fr Pat Davis as Assistant Priest on a pro-tem basis in Tamney.

All appointments will take affect during July and August.