Calls for action over youths congregating at Buncrana Pier

It’s hoped that Gardai will increase patrols at Buncrana pier following mass crowds of youths congregating there last week.

It’s understood that hundreds of young people gathered at the pier last Thursday, a common occurrence during the summer months.

While there were no major issues, there were reports of possible alcohol consumption at the pier while there was also a significant amount of rubbish discarded in and around the area the following morning.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says Gardai are fully aware of the issue and hopes that they will monitor the situation closely: