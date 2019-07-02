62 instances of Domestic Violence in Donegal last month

There were 62 instances of Domestic Violence reported in Donegal last month according to garda, a figure described by the Letterkenny based Domestic Violence Liaison Officer as ‘average’.

Garda Michelle Kelly was speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show to highlight the release of the Bright Sky app, which provides advice on local services and supports, legal entitlements, and also allows people log evidence and incidents through the app which will not be visible or saved on their device.

Garda Kelly told Greg Hughes that across the four Donegal Garda divisions, domestic violence is a serious issue……………..