Tyrone v Cavan fixed for Clones

The venues for the football qualifiers have been confirmed.

Tyrone meet Cavan in an All-Ulster affair in Clones on Saturday at 5pm.

At the same time in Semple Stadium in Thurles, Laois play beaten Munster finalists Cork.

The winners from those games go into the Super 8’s with Roscommon and Dublin.

While at 7pm in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick – Galway face off against Mayo.

One game is down for Sunday, Meath who will be hoping to recover from the Leinster Final will play Clare in Portlaoise at 2pm.

Donegal will have interest in both of those ties with the winners in the same Super 8 section ast the Ulster Champions and Kerry.