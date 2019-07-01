Strabane residents being terrorised by vandals – McCrossan

A clean-up operation has commenced in Strabane today following an incident of anti-social behaviour and public disorder in the town over the weekend.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan claims residents of Melmount Villas, leading to Knockavoe Crescent are being terrorised by vandals.

In recent days, damage was caused to private and public property as a result of bins, tyres and trees being set on fire behind homes and on a pathway known locally as the ‘plot pad’.

Mr McCrossan says residents should not be living in fear in their own homes: