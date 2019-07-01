Significant damage caused by fire at Fort Dunree site

An investigation has been launched following a fire at Fort Dunree this morning.
Gardai say they are investigating the incident as suspected criminal damage.
The fire broke out this morning at around 10:30am in sheds at the site at Linsfort, Buncrana.
The Buncrana Fire Service attended the scene and the blaze was brought under control at about 3:30pm this afternoon.
While no injuries have been reported, significant damage has been caused to the premises.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.