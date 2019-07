Finn Harps have increased their advantage over UCD at the bottom of the table to 4 points following their scoreless draw with Cork City on Monday night.

Elsewhere, the students were beaten 5-1 by Sligo Rovers – which means Finn Harps are on 14 points with UCD on 10 points, but the Dublin side do have two games in hand.

Reporting from Finn Park is Diarmaid Doherty…