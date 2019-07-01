Over 240 people awaited beds at LUH in June

There has been a 7 percent rise in the number of people waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country.

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation figures show almost 7,400 patients were without hospital beds in June – 243 of them at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Last Tuesday, 482 patients were on trolleys, the highest total for any day in June since records began.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says along with rising trolley numbers, the number of assaults is increasing: