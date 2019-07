New car registrations in Donegal continue to fall.

According to statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, the total new car registrations in the county for the month of June were down 10.37% from 1841 in 2018 to 1650.

Nationally, new car registrations were up 13% when compared with June 2018.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General has called on the Government ahead of October’s Budget to consider the motor industry: