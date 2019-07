A majority of people are satisfied with their local authority – but almost three quarters of young people don’t know what it does.

A new survey of public attitudes to councils around the country finds 69 percent of residents feel their local council is working hard to make their area cleaner and greener.

Colleen Savage from the National Oversight and Audit Commission says the Ipsos MRBI poll finds 93 percent of those questioned believed their local area is a good place to live: