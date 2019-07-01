Harps Girls Academy visit St Catherine’s F.C., Killybegs

Finn Harps Girls Academy held their latest coaching day in St. Catherine’s FC., Killybegs at the weekend. St Catherine’s is promoting girls football this year and Finn Harps were more than willing to support them. There are certainly many girls with huge potential in the area and it would indeed be great to see them all compete for their local club.

Emerald Park and all its facilities are a credit to the dedication and hard work of the St Catherine’s club. Thanks to Ollie and Keith for their help in organising the coaching day. Finn Harps Girls Academy promotes girls’ football throughout the County by providing extra weekly coaching to players by qualified coaches. These players always play for their local club and will occasionally be involved in representative games for Finn Harps.

In fact, such a team representing Finn Harps had the distinction of being the first ever female team from the club to win a tournament. Training takes place on Sundays in the Academy grounds, Crossroads. Contact the club for more information. Email: harpsec@gmail.com.