Following this morning’s draw for the Final Round of Qualifiers in the All-Ireland SFC, Donegal now know they will open their Super 8s campaign against either Meath or Clare.

They will then take on Munster kingpins Kerry at Croke Park in their second game before finishing their Super 8s campaign away to the winner of the All-Connacht fixture between Galway and Mayo.

If Tyrone come through their clash with Cavan, their first game of the Super 8s will be away to Roscommon.