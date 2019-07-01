Donegal TD calls for extension to SUSI grant for working families

A Donegal Deputy is calling for the SUSI grant to be extended to working families.

It’s proposed that the rate be moved from €24,000 to €25,950 which would allow working families who are or are not in receipt of social welfare to avail of an essential rate.

It’s thought that this new figure would also allow married couples who are both in receipt of a state pension to avail of the SUSI Special Rate for their children.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the small change would make a huge difference to the many who are struggling financially: