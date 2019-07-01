Donegal Deputy claims Government ‘throwing good money after bad’

The Government is being criticised again over its ongoing failure to grant capital funding to redevelop both St Joseph’s and Ramelton Community Hospitals.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has accused central government of ‘throwing good money after bad’.

Its after it was confirmed that the HSE has still not received formal approval for projects at the hospitals.

Instead, money will now be spent on carrying out minor refurbishment works to bring the facilities up to HIQA standards.

Deputy Doherty fears the hospitals will face further delays for approval from the HSE: