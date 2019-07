Derry City played out a scoreless draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Monday night.

Both sides had numerous chances throughout the 90 minutes, with both keepers needing to pull off big saves to keep their sides in it.

It means that it’s as you were with Bohs third and Derry fourth in the league table with 6 points separating them.

Derry now go on to play leaders Dundalk this coming Friday after they Lilywhites disposed of Waterford 3-0 on Monday.