Delay in Capital Plan causes concern for Donegal services

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at the HSE for failing to publish the 2019 capital plan, more than six months into the year.

It’s understood that the plan, which determines the health projects that can progress in 2019, has not been finalised.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher believes this has reignited concern for a number of Donegal projects.

He says despite the Government indicating that no plans will suffer over cost overruns at the National Children Hospitals, the HSE paint a different picture.

He says those that will be affected, deserve to know as soon as possible: