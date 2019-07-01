Ambulance crews taking patients to LUH facing increasing delays

Ambulance crews taking patients to Letterkenny University Hospital are facing increasing delays.

Figures from the HSE have revealed that just under 20% of ambulances that arrived to Letterkenny University Hospital last year had a turnaround of more than an hour.

While the target set out by the HSE is 95%, 81.3% of ambulance crews at Letterkenny have a turnaround time of less than an hour.

Cllr Martin McDermott says relevant bodies at the hospital need to look and how this can be improved upon as a matter of urgency: