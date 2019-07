Tyrone will take on Cavan in the final round of Qualifiers for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship following this morning’s draw.

The other big tie of the round will be the all-Connacht affair between rivals Galway and Mayo.

The venues and times will be fixed by the CCCC later on today with the matches set to take place this weekend the 6th/7th July.

The full draw is as follows:

Tyrone v Cavan

Galway V Mayo

Cork V Laois

Meath V Clare