40% on gynaecology waiting list at LUH waiting over a year

A shortage of specialist doctors is forcing some women to wait years for a gynaecology appointment.

30,000 are currently on waiting lists, according to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

It’s launched a new campaign calling on the government to address the problem.

Figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund show that as of last month, at Letterkenny University Hospital, 1,773 women were waiting on a gynaecology appointment with 40% waiting over a year.

Dr Peter Boylan, former master of Holles Street, says lower pay for newer consultants is having a significant impact: