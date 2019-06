The Tyrone U20s have booked their place in the Ulster Semi-Final with a 2-11 v 1-12 win over Down at Healy Park in Omagh on Sunday.

They’ll take on Cavan – who saw off the challenge of Monaghan at Kingspan Breffni Park on a scoreline of 1-13 v 2-04.

After the match, Tyrone manager Paul Devlin spoke with Francis Mooney…