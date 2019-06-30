Sam Bennett wins National Cycling Championships title in Derry

Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett is the National Cycling Champion after his win at the event today in Derry, which was hosted by Foyle Cycling Club.

Eddie Dunbar was second while Ryan Mullen finished in third.

The Senior Women’s race was won by Alice Sharpe with Imogen Cotter in second and Katharine Smyth in third.

Elsewhere the Junior Women’s was won by Maebh Gallagher. Lara Gillespie was second and Caoimhe O’Brien was third.

The Junior Men’s winner was Tom Moriarty while the U23 Men’s was won by Darragh O’Mahoney.

Ronan McLaughlin spoke with PJ Lynch about the event…