5-12 v 1-09 was the final score as the Donegal Ladies made history in winning their third Ulster Senior Football Championship title in a row on Sunday.

They defeated Armagh to win this year’s title in what was a repeat of last year’s final. Niamh McLaughlin and Geraldine McLaughlin scored two goals apiece while Amy Boyle_Carr scored one.

After the match, Pauric Hilferty spoke with Maxi Curran and Kate Keeney…

Pauric also spoke with goalscorer Amy Boyle-Carr and Emer Gallagher…