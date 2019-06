The Donegal Ladies put in a fantastic performance to win their third Ulster title in a row on Sunday, beating Armagh by 5-12 v 1-09.

Amy Boyle Carr (1), Niamh McLaughlin (2) and Geraldine McLaughlin (2) scored the goals for Maxi Curran’s side.

Match commentator Pauric Hilferty and match analyst Davy McLaughlin spoke after the final whistle…