Finn Harps have started the second half of the Premier Division season with a bang following a 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

They’ll look to continue that good form on Monday when they host Cork City at Finn Park.

Cork are a wounded side, coming in off the back of a 4-1 drubbing by Derry City.

Former Harps captain Declan Boyle thinks Harps can get a result at home to Cork…