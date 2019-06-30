Convincing win for Donegal Boxers in Boston

It was a very productive trip to the United States for Donegal boxers were on fire as they took on a highly rated Boston Boxing Academy Selection on Friday night in Boston.

They recorded a very convincing 10 bouts to 2 victory at the Boston Boxing Academy gym.

There were wins for:

Raphoe duo Aaron Mc Daid and Liam Mc Monagle

Dunree pair Matthew Carlin and Josh Mc Donagh

Paddy Mc Shane and Cillian Boyce of Letterkenny

Adam Mc Daid and Daniel Campbell St Bridgets

Andrew Cunningham Carndonagh

Oisin Wallace Dunfanaghy

Dean Doherty of Carndonagh and Bryan Mc Namee from Convoy both lost out in very close contests to top rate opponents.