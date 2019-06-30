Athletics Review – European Call-Up for Shane Irwin

Shane Irwin of Finn Valley AC has been selected for the Irish team to compete in the European U23 Championships in the 4x400m.

In other Athletics news the National 9-13 Championships took place yesterday as well as the selection of Irish athletes on the Irish Schools Team. Niamh Mohan & Shane Breslin from Abbey Vocational School and Jude McCrossan from Deele College were the young athletes selected.

Brendan Boyce had a third place finish in the National 20k Walk Championships in Leeds earlier today as well.

Patsy McGonagle reviewed the athletics action…