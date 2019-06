Finn Harps have moved off the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table following Friday night’s 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers.

Nathan Boyle scored both goals for Harps at Finn Park as they move three points ahead of UCD but the students have three games in hand.

After the match, Frank Craig spoke with Harps captain Keith Cowan…

Frank also spoke with Ballybofey man and Sligo player Johnny Dunleavy…