Tyrone within striking distance of the Super 8s with win over Kildare

Tyrone had an impressive 2-22 v 1-15 win over Kildare at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge on Saturday night in Round 3 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers.

Tyrone led by three points at the break when the sides went in with the 1-09 v 1-06.

Michael Cassidy scored the first goal of the game just 6 minutes into the opening half and Darren McCurry scored the second goal for Mickey Harte’s men with 28 minutes played in the second.

Tyrone will now move into the final round of qualifiers where they will be joined by Laois, Clare, Mayo and beaten provincial finalists Galway, Cork, Cavan and Meath with the draw to take place on Monday morning.