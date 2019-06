The Sheephaven Half took place on Saturday morning – hosting the National Middle Distance Championships and took place in the Downings area.

It was a perfect day for racing and it was Chris Mintern who claimed victory in the men’s category while Hilary Hughes won the women’s.

Men’s Top 3:

Chris Mintern

Eoin Lyons

Michael McCarron

Women’s Top 3:

Hilary Hughes

Heather Foley

Maeve Maher-McWilliams



Aidan Callaghan joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to speak about the event today…