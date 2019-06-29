Second Half comeback sees Derry U20s book Ulster Semi-Final spot

The Derry U20s overcame a 10 point deficit in the second half to beat Armagh and book their place in the Ulster Semi-Final next weekend where they’ll face Armagh.

5-11 v 2-13 was the final score in a game that saw the sides go in at the break with Armagh leading 0-08 v 0-05.

Early in the second half the Orchardmen led by 10 points but goals from Paul Cassidy, Lorcan McWilliams, Keelan Friel, Padraig McGrogan and Ethan Doherty won the game for the Oakleaf County.

Derry manager Mickey Donnelly spoke after the win…