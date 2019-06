Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Lislane Drive in the city during the early hours of this morning.

It was report around 4:10am that a vehicle parked close to a property had been set on fire. Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle while damage was also caused to guttering and fascia boards of the house.

The incident is being treated as arson with the intent to endanger life and anyone with any information is being asked to contact the PSNI.