National Cycling Championships Day 1

The first of the road races in the National Cycling Championships hosted by Foyle Cycling Club took place today.

The Time Trial was on Thursday but today sees Road Race action in the Junior Men’s and Senior Women’s categories.

The Junior Men’s Top three is:

1st – Tom Moriarty (O’Leary Stone Kanturk)

2nd – Archie Ryan (Zappi Racing Team)

3rd – Kevin McCambridge (Vitus-Chill.ie-NRPT)

Chairperson of Foyle Cycling Club and Race Organiser for the event Ronan McLaughlin joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport…

Tomorrow sees the Senior Men’s and Junior Women’s races.