Finn Harps have moved off the bottom of the Premier Division table thanks to Friday’s 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers at Finn Park.

A Nathan Boyle double and a UCD lose to St Pats means Harps move three points clear of the students but they have played three games more.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Chris Ashmore he’ll gladly take the points from a poor game…