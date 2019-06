The Government is being urged to reduce the cost of public transport as part of their climate action plan.

While there are major decarbonisation targets to be met by 2030, it’s understood that there are no current plans to cut the fares for bus and rail services going forward.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín says public transport is expensive and in areas like Donegal, scarce.

He believes the incentive would be there if costs were cut: