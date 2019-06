The Tyrone U20s kick off their 2019 Ulster U20 Football Championship this Sunday at Healy Park in Omagh, where they will take on 2018 semi-finalists Down.

Tyrone are going into the game off the back of a very successful Philly McGuinness Cup campaign where they won the Cup – but manager Paul Devlin insists that they U20 Regional League was not about winning but about ensuring his players “gelled”.

He gave his thoughts to Francis Mooney at the launch of the Ulster U20 Football Championship…