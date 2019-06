Tyrone must yet again face the Qualifiers in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Last year they reached the All-Ireland Final after entering the qualifiers at the second round.

Kildare saw off Mayo at this stage of the competition in 2018 at St. Conleth’s Park, so it will have good memories for the Lilywhites.

Former Tyrone All-Star defender John Lynch gave Tom Comack an insight into the mood in the Tyrone camp ahead of this evening’s round three qualifier…