The Donegal Ladies will look to win their third Ulster title in a row tomorrow as they take on Armagh in Clones in what is a repeat of last year’s final.

Niamh Carr knows that they face a tough test tomorrow as they have throughout the Championship as she says that Armagh will be a step-up from the Cavan game – where Donegal needed extra-time to overcome the Breffni county.

Cóilín Duffy spoke with Carr ahead of tomorrow’s final…