GAA Preview: Donegal Ladies hunt third Ulster title in a row

The Donegal Ladies go to Clones tomorrow in the hunt for their third Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship title in a row.

They take on Armagh in a repeat of last year’s final, which Donegal won quite comfortably.

Maxi Curran’s side made their way to the final by beating Tyrone and then needing extra-time to dispose of Cavan while Armagh overcame Monaghan in their semi-final.

Tom Comack looked ahead to tomorrow’s game with Donegal manager Maxi Curran…

Former Donegal star forward and Highland Radio match analyst Maureen O’Donnell also gave her thoughts on tomorrow’s final to Tom…