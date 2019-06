Raphoe siblings Sam and Chloe Magee will bring home Bronze medals from the European Games in Minsk after they were beaten by Great Britain in their semi-final today.

The Donegal duo lost 21-8, 21-18 to European Games gold medallists Chris and Gabrielle Adcock of England.

Sam and Chloe had beaten Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of Netherlands 21-19 21-17 to progress into their second European Games semi-final.